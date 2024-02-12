Tony Ray Edmondson Published 5:14 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

Tony Ray Edmondson, 75, of Lanett, AL, passed away on January 17, 2024. He was born on October 22, 1948, in Roanoke, Alabama, to the late Winford and Jody (Anglin) Edmondson.

Tony dedicated his life to serving others. For 42 years, he served as the Executive Director of Valley Haven School, where he provided invaluable services to adults and infants in need. Tony’s leadership was instrumental in the success of the school’s main fundraiser, Hike/Bike/Run, which consistently raised over $100,000.00 to support the school’s operations. Prior to his tenure at Valley Haven, Tony taught a special needs class at Valley Junior High School.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Tony was deeply committed to his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Kathy, and their daughter Karley Edmondson Nelson and son-in-law Matt Blackstone. Tony was a proud grandfather to two grandsons, Rayce Walters Edmondson and Ridge Ellis Nelson. He also cherished his nephew Jonathan Edmondson, nieces Candace (Joey) Neighbors, Erin (Sean) McGuire, and Sarah Harry Brooks, as well as his sister-in-law, Martha (Tony) Harris.

Email newsletter signup

Tony was predeceased by his father Winford Edmondson and mother Jody Anglin Edmondson, sister Nelda Edmondson Harry, brothers Larry and Leonard Edmondson, mother-in-law Alberta Maddox Walters, father-in-law Winford Lee Walters and nephew Anthony Scott Harris.

Tony’s educational journey began at Rosemont Elementary School in LaGrange, Georgia, followed by his graduation from Troup High School. He furthered his education at Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama.

Tony was a member of Spring Road Christian Church for 42 years, finding solace and strength in his faith.

Outside of his professional and personal life, Tony pursued various hobbies. He was an avid runner and tri-athlete, participating in marathons and often running alongside his friend, Don Scroggins. Tony also had a passion for collecting all things Mustang, amassing an extensive collection of Mustang memorabilia throughout the years. His love for history led him to study the Civil War and build a collection of Civil War artifacts. In his later years, Tony enjoyed traveling with his wife and friends, as well as spending quality time with his two grandsons.

A small private gathering of close family will be planned for a future date to honor Tony’s life.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Valley Haven School, P.O. Box 416, Valley, AL 36854, a cause that was dear to Tony’s heart.

Tony Ray Edmondson will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to serving others, his love for his family, and his passion for running, collecting, and exploring history. He leaves behind a legacy of compassion, determination, and kindness that will continue to inspire all who knew him.