Tutto Pepe opens in LaGrange Published 10:30 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Looking for a new dining experience in LaGrange? Tutto Pepe offers an upscale Italian dining experience and a beautiful view of the Hillside community.

Located on the top floor of Beacon Brewery, the new restaurant, Tutto Pepe, offers fine Italian dining with pasta made from scratch, Italian wines and craft cocktails.

Tutto Pepe officially opened on Thursday to a full house. Owner Chase Hudson said the dining room was fully booked for their first night. He said they plan to allow walk-ins but highly recommended getting a reservation.

“Tonight, we’re all booked out and starting to book up really for the rest of the month right now as well,” Hudson said.

Hudson said Tutto Pepe is the next evolution of Beacon. The restaurant is the fourth for Hudson, who also owns C’Sons, Mare Sol and Beacon Brewery.

Tutto Pepe sits atop Beacon’s tap room. When you walk into Tutto Pepe from the ground floor off of Lincoln Street, you’ll be greeted by Tutto Pepe’s lounge and full-service bar for pre or after-dinner beverages. The bar employs a staff mixologist and Hudson is a sommelier, so the drinks and wine list has been personally picked out to pair with the food upstairs.

Upstairs, restaurant goers will find a cozy dining room and a fine Italian dining experience.

Executive Chef Spencer Ellen said more than 90 percent of their pastas are made by hand in the restaurant. Their gluten-free options are not made from scratch, he said.

All of their sauces are available on a gluten-free penne, Ellen said.

“We have a large pretty large section of vegetarian-friendly dishes,” Ellen said. “Vegan gets a little harder, but I can accommodate if I need to. Vegetarian though, there’s a lot of options.”

Hudson said the restaurant has been in the works for a while.

“This is restaurant number four for me with C’Sons and Mare Sol downtown. We’ve been working toward this ever since we purchased the building from DASH five or six years ago, Hudson said. “It’s just taken us this long to do it. It’s been a pretty big undertaking for us, but it’s something that we’ve really been working toward for many years trying to give LaGrange something truly special.”

Ellen serves as executive chef for all four restaurants. He said his specialty is French cuisine, but he has worked with Italian food throughout his career. Tutto Pepe will also have its own Chef de Cuisine, Christian Mowers.

Tutto Pepe at Beacon is located at 400 Lincoln Street in LaGrange.

Tutto Pepe is open for dinner service Tuesday through Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m. The Beacon tap room downstairs is open from noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.