Update on Lanett shootings on 2000 block Published 6:17 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

Shooting continues on the 2000 block of 23rd St in Lanett, after the two incidents of separate houses being shot at earlier this week. One house on the block has “been struck multiple times this week by gunfire,” according to Detective Patrick McCullough of Lanett Police Department.

On Jan. 28 and Jan. 29, there were two shootings, both on the same block in the West Shawmut area of Lanett. On Jan. 28 at approximately 1:57 a.m. ET, Lanett Police Department was called to the 2000 block of 23rd St SW in the West Shawmut area of the city, in reference to the sounds of gunfire, according to a press release from Lanett PD.

On arrival, officers saw a residence had been shot at multiple times, and shell casings of mixed calibers were found in the road. The occupants of the residence were uninjured.

The next day, Jan. 29 around 9:20 p.m. ET, Lanett PD was called to the same block for another report of a residence being hit by gunfire. This incident resulted in a 24-year-old male occupant sustaining a gunshot wound in his leg, and a 53-year-old male occupant sustaining an injury while trying to seek cover, not a gunshot wound. A third occupant was uninjured. All three occupants had been sitting outside the residence when many of the shots were fired, according to the release.

McCullough said there have been no other shootings at the location where the Jan. 29 incident occurred. However, the residence that was shot at on Jan. 29 has continued to have been hit by gunfire on multiple occasions since the original incident.

According to Detective Asim Hicks of Lanett PD, both incidents occurred at two separate residences on the same street, and appear to be unrelated. Hicks said LPD is still investigating and have not found a clear motive or possible suspects. Hicks adds that the city’s police get a high number of calls to the area of West Shawmut, but not to 23rd St, specifically.

The 24-year-old victim was treated by Lanett EMS on the scene but was later airlifted to a nearby trauma center due to the severity of his injuries, although according to the press release the injuries are not life-threatening. Hicks said the man was conscious when being airlifted.

Lanett EMS transported the 53-year-old man to a local hospital, and he has since been released.

McCullough gave an update on the 24-year-old male who was shot, saying, “He’s progressing. He’s still hospitalized, but his condition appears to be improving.”