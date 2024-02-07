West Point native and Navy serviceman awarded Junior Sailor of the Year Published 9:00 am Wednesday, February 7, 2024

West Point native and Navy serviceman, Ashley Davis, has earned the 2023 Junior Sailor of the Year award, out of the 600 sailors onboard his ship in Yokosuka, Japan. The award goes to the sailor who, “demonstrate dedication to their duties and take pride in their work,” according to a press release from the Navy Office of Community Outreach.

“It is an honor to represent the hard work completed by my department, without which I could not have succeeded,” Davis stated.

Davis serves aboard the seventh Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19). He is an Electrician’s Mate (EM) 2nd Class, climbing the ranks since enlisting in 2019. The release explains that “EMs operate, maintain, and repair the electrical systems and equipment aboard Navy ships.”

“It was exciting to know that all the effort put in was awarded and I could represent my department proudly,” said Davis.

He attributes earning the award to the support from his department and his Southern upbringing.

“Due to my upbringing, I like to call everyone sir and ma’am no matter their rank,” said Davis. “I like to think I only won due to addressing everyone, including the lowest enlisted, with a level of respect. When people feel respected, they give respect back, which makes my job easier.”

Davis actively seeks opportunities to take on responsibilities and improve his leadership skills. Davis took on the acting leading petty officer (LPO) role when the previous LPO left the command. Due to his knowledge of the daily routine and equipment and his longevity in the power shop, he was selected.

“Every Sailor is a tool in a tool bag and has a purpose. You assign them roles based on their strengths, and if anyone lacks in one area, you have a person to go with them to complete a task as a learning opportunity,” Davis said.

Besides setting an example for junior Sailors and those around him, he is working toward completing his bachelor’s degree. Before joining the Navy, he was in college, working towards his electrical engineering degree.

“A lot of the skills from my trade that apply to the degree and my electrical engineering education aided me to complete troubleshooting on vital equipment,” said Davis. “I want to ensure I take advantage of tuition assistance to benefit the Navy and myself.”

Since arriving at Blue Ridge on August 31st, 2020, as a fireman, Davis has displayed determination by achieving his goal of advancing two pay grades to become a second-class petty officer.”My proudest accomplishment in the Navy was obtaining two warfare designations. Each designation represents a baseline level of competency in that specific warfare community, and it serves as a reminder that one should never quit pursuing knowledge,” Davis stated.

Davis’ other duties include, lead electrician for the engineering training team, electrician for the damage control training team, and assistant e-tag out manager.

According to the Naval Office, the Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and as the 7th Fleet command ship it routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.