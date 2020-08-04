The Village gives away nearly 200 backpacks

LANETT — On Saturday, Valley Community Outreach (a.k.a. The Village) hosted a Back to School event with more than 180 book bags being distributed in Valley and Lanett. Volunteers for The Village were assisted by city officials at both locations in Lanett and Valley. The Lanett distribution took place in the parking lot in front of the L.B. Sykes Community Center. Book bags were given away in Valley at the lower parking lot at Rehobeth Baptist Church.

“On behalf of our outreach effort, I want to thank Mayor Kyle McCoy in Lanett and Mayor Leonard Riley in Valley,” said Bridgette Heard Wilson. “They gave us immeasurable support at both locations.”

“This support from the two cities was a major factor in our Back to School event being a big success,” said Clinton Gilder.

“We were able to distribute a total of 183 book bags to families in Valley and Lanett. It was a team effort that was really helped along by the mayors and council members in both towns, and we really appreciate that. Our overall team leaders, Shirrell Roberts and Glenita Holloway were tremendous. “

Gilder said the next project for The Village will be a neighborhood cleanup in Valley on Saturday, August 22.

“We will be in the Langdale, Eady City, Fairview and Hunt’s Line parts of town. We welcome any support we can get from the neighborhood,” Gilder said.

“It’s to the benefit of these neighborhoods if we all pitch in to clean up litter from the roadsides.”

In September, The Village will be reaching out to support nursing homes in Lanett, Valley and LaFayette.

“We have got a good thing going, and we are thankful for the broad support we have been getting,” Gilder said.

“People of the Valley will support any cause that’s for the betterment of the community and all who live there.”

The Village is made up of adults who grew up in the Valley, and though they may have gone away for a while to earn a living, are back home to the place they love and want to make it a better place for everyone.