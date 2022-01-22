Skyhawks men fall to Bluefield

By Point University

WEST POINT – The Point University men’s basketball team hosted Bluefield University Thursday evening in an Appalachian Athletic Conference matchup and despite leading at the half, the Skyhawks fell to the Rams 72- 61 inside West Point Park Gymnasium.

RJ Selman led the Skyhawks with 12 points and was followed by Jake Smith with 10, who led the team with four steals and three assists. Smith recorded five rebounds, Corey Bowen recorded seven boards and eight points and Jack Gray and Nichaune Jones led off the bench with seven points apiece.

Point jumped out to a 7-0 lead, but the Rams quickly answered with a 9-0 run. Bluefield extended its lead out 17-11 before a jump shot, followed by two free throws from Selman, tied the score 17-17. A made free throw from Javier Turner would gain the lead back in Point’s favor, and an old-fashioned three-pointer from Selman would extend the Skyhawks lead out 21-17. The Skyhawks held its lead for the remainder of the half, going on a 12-2 run with 7:38 left in the half. Back-to-back layups from Lorenzo Freeman Jr. and Smith earned Point a 33-22 lead. With 3:41 remaining, the Rams would prevent the Skyhawks from scoring and close the half on a 9-0 run and enter the break trailing by two (33-31).

Bluefield carried its late first half momentum over to the second half, as a layup from Christian Bullock would earn the Rams a 38-37 lead with 17:48 left and the Rams would remain ahead for the rest of the game.

With Thursday’s loss, Point falls to 8-12 (4-10 AAC) and the Rams advance to 9-6 (8-4 AAC).

Point will travel to North Carolina to face AAC oponent, Montreat, on Saturday, Jan. 22. Game time is scheduled for 4 p.m.