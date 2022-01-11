Valley incident reports for Jan. 11

Published 7:21 pm Monday, January 10, 2022

By Staff Reports

Report of a Duty Upon Striking an Unoccupied Vehicle in the 500 block of US Highway 29
Report of a Criminal Mischief 2nd and a Theft of Property 1st (two catalytic converters) in the 300 block of River Road
Report of a Duty to Give Information and Render Aid in the 300 block of Fob James Drive
Report of a Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle and a Theft of Property 4th (Car Radio) in the 1700 block of 52nd Street
Report of a Structure Fire in the 1000 block of Gibson Street
Report of a Criminal Mischief 3rd in the 7600 block of School Street
Report of a Burglary 3rd and a Theft of Property 3rd (5 Snakes) in the 1600 block of 32nd Street
Report of a Theft of Property 3rd (Currency) in the 2900 block of 20th Avenue

