Valley incident reports for Jan. 11

Report of a Duty Upon Striking an Unoccupied Vehicle in the 500 block of US Highway 29

Report of a Criminal Mischief 2nd and a Theft of Property 1st (two catalytic converters) in the 300 block of River Road

Report of a Duty to Give Information and Render Aid in the 300 block of Fob James Drive

Report of a Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle and a Theft of Property 4th (Car Radio) in the 1700 block of 52nd Street

Report of a Structure Fire in the 1000 block of Gibson Street

Report of a Criminal Mischief 3rd in the 7600 block of School Street

Report of a Burglary 3rd and a Theft of Property 3rd (5 Snakes) in the 1600 block of 32nd Street

Report of a Theft of Property 3rd (Currency) in the 2900 block of 20th Avenue