CCSD partners with AU School of Nursing to host rural outreach pop-up clinic

The Chambers County School District partnered with the Auburn University School of Nursing to host a successful rural health outreach pop-up clinic for managing childhood asthma.

The Childhood Asthma Management clinic was hosted in LaFayette at the ALFA building during the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 15.

Visiting students completed an asthma assessment questionnaire and were provided with a gift bag from Asthma Camp Eagle. Each student received a spacer and a peak flow meter to assist them with managing their own asthma. The goal of this outreach was to promote and support rural health pop-up clinics in the LaFayette community.

The outreach by Auburn University for the rural health pop-up clinics is the only initiative in the state being conducted solely in Chambers County.

The next scheduled rural health pop-up clinics are listed below:

4On Friday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the former HOSA classroom at Inspire Academy, there will be a pop-up clinic that will monitor blood pressure, weight, Body Mass Index, nutrition and HTN Management (Kinesiology).

4On Friday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon at the LaFayette High School Media Center there will be a pop-up clinic to provide education for maternal health (nursing).

4On Friday, Oct. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the AU team will be on hand for the Fall 4 Health Fair hosted at LaFayette High School for students in grades 6-12 in the gymnasium. The rural health team will provide education and support for students at five different stations.

4The final rural health clinic outreach for the fall semester will be conducted at the City of LaFayette’s Rockingfest sponsored by the Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Nov. 19.