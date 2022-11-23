Springwood boys defeat Clarke Prep 47-42 Published 9:11 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022

The Springwood varsity boys basketball team was coming off of a difficult loss to Evangel on Monday, but they were able to fix their mistakes and get a huge 47-42 victory over Clarke Prep at the Evangel tournament on Tuesday.

The Wildcats dealt with foul trouble in loss on Monday, and they still struggled with fouls despite the win.

The Wildcats finished with 18 team fouls.

Daniel and Eli Westbrook were the leading scorers for the Wildcats with 11 points each, and Daniel was named to the All-Tournament team.

Springwood head coach Lisa Sampson was pleased with her team’s performance despite the foul troubles.

“We have to play defense with our feet a little better,” Sampson said.

“We have to stop the reaching and the silly fouls. We did a little better today, and nobody fouled out. To be able to stay in the game with players with four fouls is a testament to them. They’re figuring it out. It was a battle.”

The Wildcats went into halftime up 31-29, and their defense continued to keep them in the game.

Sampson feels like her boys were solid defensively despite the foul trouble.

“The rotation on the defense was good,” Sampson said.

“They’ve been moving a little quicker when the ball is in the air. It’s clicking. Everybody has to work together, and we did that today.”

The Springwood boys will head to Chambers Academy on Tuesday to face the Rebels in a local rivalry matchup.