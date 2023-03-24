LaFayette Main Street to host Easter egg hunt Published 10:30 am Friday, March 24, 2023

The Easter bunny will be visiting LaFayette for an Easter egg hunt across downtown.

LaFayette Main Street will have hidden eggs in local businesses and around downtown for people to find from April 1 through April 7.

“We really want to do this to encourage people to get out and about downtown as well as to show what our local businesses have to offer,” said Lafayette Main Street Director DeAnna Hand.

Email newsletter signup

There will also be prize eggs to discover, which will have gift cards from local businesses and cash prizes.

“We really encourage people to tag us in their pictures while they’re hunting and when they find their eggs to show us,” Hand said.

No eggs will be hidden on the courtyard lawn. Hand said people should search for the colorful eggs in downtown businesses and around downtown.

“While hunting they can grab a cup of coffee, update their insurance, get a local hair cut and join a gym membership,” Hand said. “Those are just a few hints.”

As the hunt begins, LaFayette Main Street will drop more hints on their Facebook page to help people in their search.

LaFayette Main Street will also be hosting a Coffee and Community event on April 4. Folks are invited to gather at Gimme Some Sugar in downtown to visit, network and learn about Main Street.

People are welcome to come by from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. CT.

“We’re really excited that LaFayette Main Street has such great support and momentum at the time and want to encourage further support,” Hand said.