Panthers sweep season series against Rams Published 9:24 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

Lanett finished off the season sweep of rival Rams as the Panthers won in three sets on the road Thursday night.

It went 25-13, 25-22 and 25-7. Lanett took over in the final set thanks partly to the powerful servers. MaKiah White and Tamia Spratling had two aces apiece in the final set.

“That’s what I’ve been asking them to do all season long is to finish,” Lanett coach Krisse Story said.

Email newsletter signup

The Panthers are 3-0 against the Rams this season with no more matches against Valley on the schedule.

“I’m a Valley alum,” Story said. “It’s bittersweet for me, but for the girls, it’s definitely something that they wanted to do.”

Lanett faces Notasulga on Oct. 9 before ending the season against Russell County on Oct. 12. Valley hosts LaFayette and Booker T. Washington in a tri-match on Oct. 9 to wrap up the season.