Friday, August 14, 2020
Valley Times-News

NEWS

McCown details Fairfax Mill cleanup plan

VALLEY — On Wednesday afternoon, an overflow crowd filled the conference room at the new East Alabama fire station on the historic village green in ...
Read more

NEWS

Lions Club to hand out masks

VALLEY — In the effort to help keep people safe during the continuing coronavirus pandemic, the Valley Lions Club will be giving away masks this ...
Read more

SPORTS

Lanett cancels volleyball season

On Wednesday, Lanett High School announced on its Facebook page that its 2020 volleyball season is canceled. “All sports are up in the air at ...
Read more

SPORTS

Beulah football under quarantine

After a player tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the Beulah football team is under quarantine for the next two weeks and will not play ...
Read more

OPINION

Experiencing the empty nest

I remember the day my parents dropped me off at college, the backside of their van driving away towards home. I broke out into sobs ...
Read more

Click here for Full Web site
Valley Times-News