Point University to celebrate ten years in the Greater Valley Area during homecoming

Point University celebrates ten years in West Point during its 2022 Homecoming weekend on Oct. 21-22. The weekend will include campus tours, a luncheon for graduates of 25 and 50 years and a tailgate for the Saturday football game between the Skyhawks and Union College.

“The whole weekend is just celebrating that we’re here and that the community has been so welcoming to us,” said Chief of Staff Dr. Stacy Bartlett. ​​“It’s honestly hard to believe we’ve been here for a decade now.”

Point University’s traditional campus has been located in West Point, Georgia, and the Greater Valley area for the past ten years.

“It was just made clear that God has led us to the Greater Valley Area, and specifically to West Point,” Bartlett said.

Bartlett said that she is grateful for the partnership that Point University has with the city of West Point. The university has bolstered the local communtiy by bringing both new workers and new jobs to the area.

“When you think about a college, it’s everything from housing to services to maintenance, housekeeping,” Bartlett said. “There’s just so many students who need jobs. I think we’re a great partnership for the area.”

In addition to the tailgate, there will be choir concerts, a dedication of the recital hall in the Scott Fine Arts Center and a gathering of recent graduates. Point University will also be announcing their new mascot at halftime of the homecoming game.

“We’d love for the community to come out and support us,” Bartlett said. “Everybody’s a part of that and a part of getting us here.”

A dedication is being held for Vicki Kindt Huxford, Point alumna, who was a supporter of the fine arts program and passed away last year after battling cancer. The recital hall in the Scott Fine Arts center has already been dedicated to her, but a portion of the concert will also honor her so that visitors can pay their respects.

“We’re just commemorating it during homecoming since a lot of alumni know her and know the family,” Bartlett said.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Point University has been unable to host the luncheon for graduates of 25 and 50 years. This year, six different graduating classes are invited to participate since their year was missed.

“Some alumni probably haven’t even seen or our campus here,” Bartlett said. “So we’re just wanting to share this area with everyone and help create greater awareness of our campus location here.”

Point University was founded by Judge T. O. Hathcock in 1937 as Atlanta Christian College in East Point, GA, an Atlanta suburb. The campus was located on a 300-acre farm belonging to Hathcock’s wife.

The college was accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges in 1990. This accreditation allowed students to obtain associate and baccalaureate degrees at the college.

In July 2011, the college’s name changed to Point University. The following year, the residential campus made its transition to its current location.

Point University President Dean Collins said the community has been welcoming and he is looking forward to continued partnership with the Greater Valley Area.

“We’d love for everyone in the local area to help us celebrate this milestone in the history of our University,” Collins said in a press release. “The Greater Valley Area has been so welcoming to the Point family over the last ten years, and we look forward to continued partnership and service to this community.”